Four Broward County Teachers Die From COVID In 24 Hours

Three of the teachers from Florida were unvaccinated. It's unclear if the fourth was or not.
Ironically, or morbidly, Broward County’s School Board just voted to defy Gov. DeSantis’ order to drop the mask mandate. Jeez, I wonder why? Perhaps the prospect of more teachers dying was a consideration for them, but not DeathSantis.

Source: CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it comes to picking its victims, COVID-19 does not discriminate.

The vicious virus, in less than one day this week, between Tuesday and Wednesday, claimed the lives of three Broward County school teachers and one of its assistant teachers.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said, “Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school.”

You would think this stunning number of educators dead from COVID in such a short time period, with less than one week before school begins, would be unfathomable, but Fusco says she hears about such tragedies way too often.

