Anti-vaxxers Threaten Medical Professionals After Mask Mandate Vote

Another Board of Education meeting and another group of insane anti-vaxxers upset that their children have to wear a mask. The mandate starts tomorrow and is scheduled to end Sept 21. Inside, they screamed about lawsuits and outside they screamed at the medical professionals who spoke in favor of masks, screaming at them, “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you!”

Williamson County is the wealthiest county in Tennessee and one of the wealthiest counties in the entire country, ranking #17th of the over 3000 counties in the United States.

The Williamson County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to require masks for students, staff and visitors at the elementary school level inside buildings and buses. The decision came after an emotionally charged four-hour meeting with frequent disruptions by the anti-mask mandate crowd and tensions running high among all. A majority of people who observed the meeting were maskless and interjected their personal comments dozens of times throughout the meeting. Only one person was escorted out by Williamson County deputies, but dozens of anti-mask mandate parents followed in support. WCS Superintendent Jason Golden recommended the policy since elementary age students are not eligible to be vaccinated. Masks will remain optional at middle and high schools, where most students are age 12 or above. The new mandate takes effect Thursday.

The parking lot after a school board meeting last night in Franklin, the wealthiest place in Tennessee. Parents harassed medical professionals who had spoken in favor of masks in schools. “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you.” pic.twitter.com/SzR0uvMeE7 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 11, 2021

Here’s the video I tried to tweet earlier but wouldn’t go through. A man was being disruptive during the Williamson County Schools meeting and deputies escorted him out. Dozens of enraged anti-mask parents followed. pic.twitter.com/5LXDCJiInW — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) August 11, 2021

I caught this second disruption on video only moments later.



“I’ll see you in court,” the woman vowed. Lots of legal threats tonight of lawsuits. I wonder if we’ll see any come to fruition. pic.twitter.com/UMb481Froa — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) August 11, 2021

The reporter who was there is still in shocked disbelief at what she witnessed.