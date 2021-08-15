Politics
Former Disney Star Rants Against Mask-Wearing In Schools

Leigh-Allyn Baker of 'Good Luck Charlie' spoke at the Williamson County Board of Education last week.
By Ed Scarce
Former Disney Channel star Leigh-Allyn Baker is not happy about the mask mandate enforced in her children’s Tennessee school district.

A video surfaced on Thursday reportedly showing the "Good Luck Charlie" actress attending the Williamson County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday — and where she went on an anti-mask rant.

"My name is Leigh-Allyn Baker, and I’m a California refugee," the 49-year-old began her speech. "I gave up everything there: a really successful Hollywood career, television shows. I gave it all up for freedom and to come to this friendly place in Tennessee and be greeted with open arms, and I love it here."

She went on to say that her children had been "injured" by the vaccine and now had a medical exemption from wearing masks because mask-wearing is so harmful.

"And still, I would never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists can confirm," she continued. "Anyway, the real part of the clown show is that you all think that you actually have the authority to mandate this."

Baker said she brought some gifts: the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Federalist Papers and also the Bible. "These guarantee my freedom and yours and our children’s to breathe oxygen," Baker said.

Her performance brought cheers and applause from the mostly anti-mask crowd assembled. Despite that, and the rowdiness that got one man kicked out and the attack on some doctors and nurses who were in favor of mask-wearing (detailed in a post, here), the board passed the mask mandate anyway, common sense prevailing, at least for now.

