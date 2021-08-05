Ron Death-Santis Doubles Down: 'I Will Stand In The Way' Of COVID Help

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Floridians that he will not do what's necessary to stop the spread of Covid 19 and the Delta variant in his state.

He instead doubled his attacks against President Biden. Because Trump.

On Wednesday, the president called out Florida and Texas for being the epicenter of the Delta variant while their governors have refused to take any serious measures to quell this outbreak.

"Just two states, Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID19 cases in the entire country," Biden told reporters.

"Just two states," he emphasized.

"I say to these governors, please help," Biden implored. "If you not going to help then at least get out of the way so the people that are trying to do the right thing."



The Miami Herald reports: Florida COVID update Wednesday: 16,935 new cases, hospitalizations break record for 3rd day

DeSantis's response is to change the subject.

As you might expect from mini-Trump, DeSantis played to the MAGA cult and said he would indeed stand in the way of taking any government measures to stop the spread of COVID.

DeSantis tried to blame immigrants crossing the border and spreading COVID in the country -- which is exactly what a good little white supremacist would say.

MAGA cultists always focus on the border so by switching topics he's hoping those families that are now hospitalized from COVID won't notice?

"If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I'm standing in your way. I'm not going to let you get away with it.

"If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida."

"I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

Kids are being infected by the Delta variant at an alarming rate as well as adults. It's COVID that's knocking people down in Florida. Not Biden.

As former C&Ler Steve Benen writes, "Right off the bat, it's worth emphasizing that Biden didn't single out Florida; Florida singled out Florida with its intensifying crisis. As NBC News reported, "The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S."

It's not mandates or masks in schools that are infecting and killing Floridians.

It's Ron DeSantis standing in the way of the health and safety of the citizens of Florida.

DeSantis is tanking in the polls for good reason.