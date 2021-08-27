Florida Reports Huge Increase In COVID-19 Deaths

Because of the unethical manner in which Florida releases data for COVID these days, it's often hard to gauge the full extent of the problem there, except that it's bad. Very, very bad. Today, maybe on a whim, they released to the CDC that 901 more people had died in Florida than had been previously reported. How? Why? Who knows. But this is not the sort of thing you expect from a fully functional government that takes the pandemic with any degree of seriousness.

Source: WPLG

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Florida is now reporting 43,632 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That’s 901 more than the 42,731 cumulative deaths reported a day earlier.

Those deaths didn’t all occur in the past 24 hours and span back over weeks.

The state is up to 3,151,909 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest CDC data. It reflects an increase of 21,765 from the total reported Wednesday.

More than 26,000 new cases were reported Wednesday, a one-day record.

These metrics are sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department. The state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays.