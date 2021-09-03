Florida Reports A Record High 1,338 COVID Deaths

Ron DeSantis is referred to as "America's governor" by Politico, the New York Times, and other Beltway outlets.

Isn't that special?

DeSantis is also leading the state of Florida into a death spiral by refusing to protect his constituents with basic safety measures against Covid-19.

This is all happening because DeSantis would rather "own the libs" and kowtow to his MAGA cult than protect and serve.

On Thursday, Florida reported 21,723 more Covid cases with 1338 additional deaths, a record for daily reported fatalities.

The Miami Herald states, "In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,291,225 confirmed COVID cases and 45,909 deaths."

If DeSantis simply listened to local municipalities on mask mandates and promoted vaccines instead of downplaying them at every turn, Florida's infection and death rate would not have skyrocketed because of the Delta variant.

DeSantis continues to promote the monoclonal antibody centers that he is slowly opening up and claiming a drop in hospitalizations because of them.

Ron's approval rating is dropping like a rock. Here's why: