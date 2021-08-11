Politics
COVID Death Toll In Florida Passes Ron DeSantis' Margin Of Victory

Gov. DeSantis has done everything he can to help the spread of COVID throughout Florida and the results are palpable.
By John Amato
Gov. Ron DeSantis won the election in 2018 by 32,000 votes, but Florida's official COVID death total is up past 39,695 since he began his reign of anti-mask terrorism on local communities.

If you are not horrified by those numbers, then you don't have blood pumping through your veins.

Governor DeSantis has done everything he can to help the spread of COVID throughout Florida by performing for the MAGA cult and QAnon anti-vax crazies.

On Tuesday Broward County, the second-largest school district in Florida, voted to ignore DeSantis' anti-mask requirements, even after the governor promised to withhold salaries of school leaders who dare to impose mask mandates.

Today, CNN reports that the Biden administration has sent ventilators to Florida as the state tries to fend off the surge of COVID after receiving requests for help.

Biden may also arrange to pay salaries in school districts that stand up to DeSantis's stupidity. Reuters: "White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration is looking at whether it can use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to combat any pay cuts imposed by DeSantis."

NBC reports that, "The devices, which came from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile, included 200 ventilators and 100 smaller breathing devices and related supplies, said an official of the Department of Health and Human Services."

14,787 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, 145 percent more than during the state's previous peak in July 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Nearly 90 percent of the state's intensive care beds were in use, and 85 percent of all patient beds were filled, the group said.

DeSantis claims that he was unaware of the request for any medical supplies.

“I would honestly doubt that that’s true, but I’ll look because we have a lot of stuff that we stockpiled over the last year and a half through the Department of Emergency Management,” DeSantis said when asked by a reporter about a request from the state for the additional supplies.

Why would any credible medical facility ask DeSantis for any help dealing with COVID with the anti-science positions he's taken?

That's the kind of leadership you get when the main focus of a governor's leadership is to 'own the libs.'

