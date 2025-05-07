Trump To Rename Another Body Of Water Because Nothing Else Is Going On

King Donald plans to announce the renaming of another body of water during his trip to Saudi Arabia next week, where he has financial ties. According to the Associated Press, the United States will now refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia.

This move follows several months after Donald said the US would refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. And, of course, it will always be thought of as the Gulf of Mexico.

Iran’s current foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, isn't pleased. Writing on Xitter while tagging Donald, "I am confident that @realdonaldtrump is aware that the name PERSIAN Gulf is centuries old and recognized by all cartographers and international bodies and was even used by all leaders of the region in their official communications until as recently as 1960's."

"While any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world," he added.

I'm sure this is just a coincidence:

Coming Soon! Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai pic.twitter.com/kyyosOfkrF — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 30, 2025

Sure, why not? It's not as if anything else is going on in the world.

While Russia is still invading Ukraine, its Foreign Ministry has called for restraint from India and Pakistan after the nuclear-armed neighbors exchanged heavy fire in their worst confrontation since 2019, when they came close to the brink of war.

Meanwhile, Donald's tariff tantrums will soon mean empty grocery store shelves (again), and predictions of a recession continue to grow as the US economy shrinks, seemingly in a deliberate manner by the US co-President.

Co-President Elon Musk's DOGE Boys are rifling through our most sensitive data while threatening our safety nets. I'm sure DOGE's teenager Big Balls will help us, right? No one will, especially Donald J. Trump.