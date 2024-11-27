Don't Be A Couch Potato

I love to binge TV series like Battlestar Galactica, Fringe, Buffy, Line of Duty, Happy Valley, Prime Suspect, Cracker, Alias, Justified, The Bridge, Forbrydelsen, and The Americans, like the rest of us

Getting off the couch and walking, running, hiking, weight training, swimming, stretching for 30 minutes a day, five times a week will not only help your body, but your mind.

Gizmodo: Being a Couch Potato Is Bad for Your Memory, Study Warns

Bad news for couch potatoes: New research released this week suggests that working out will not only improve your body, but keep your brain sharp as well. Researchers in Finland looked back at earlier studies that compared the memory skills of people across different levels of physical activity. They found that athletes consistently had better working memory than others, particularly people who were sedentary. The findings are the latest to indicate that exercise is one of the best ways to boost our brain power, which is even more important as we get older.

Memory:

“Our findings indicate a consistent link between sports expertise and improved [working memory] performance, while sedentary lifestyles appear to be associated with [working memory] disadvantages,” the researchers wrote in their paper, published this month in the journal Memory.

Or, just get up and dance!

Open thread to the samba.