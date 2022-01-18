Fully Vaxxed Laura Ingraham Claps For Covid

The reason Fox News pushes an anti-vax message, even while enforcing vaccine mandates at their own office, is because they don't give a rat's ass if their viewers live or die.

I said what I said.

And I would go farther than that. There is a contingent on the Right that wants MORE covid deaths, so the Biden "death toll" will be HIGHER than the Trump "death toll." Back in November, prompted by such charges, WaPo did a fact check.

[From November 2021:]. Both presidents presided over about 10 months of the pandemic. The World Health Organization declared that label on March 11, meaning Trump was president for a little more than 10 months of the formally declared pandemic. Biden has now passed a little more than 10 months in office as well. Thus far, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Biden has presided over about 353,000 deaths in a little over 10 months, compared to about 425,000 for Trump in his final 10-plus months. So there have still been fewer deaths under Biden than under Trump, in a similar time period. What we can say: Under Biden, we have accounted for a significantly smaller share of worldwide deaths than under Trump.

Comparing 2021 numbers to 2020 numbers conveniently forgets who was president for most of January, and that particular so-called president was way too busy destroying democracy to care about Covid.

That this, well, several names come to mind that are not printable at C&L, person Laura Ingraham would CLAP because a General (General Milley) she doesn't agree with politically has Covid?

Her "feature" celebrating vaccinated people who catch the disease, ignores the fact that she is vaccinated and that the disease she's celebrating SPREADING isn't a "win" for her "side." Unvaccinated Laura Ingraham viewers are dying of Covid. The likelihood is, that General Milley will survive and not be hospitalized, because he is vaccinated.

So is Laura Ingraham.

Laura is vaccinated. She's mean. And she's a propagandist for Trump who has to answer for her texts to Mark Meadows on January 6.

Laura's own brother shared his opinion on Twitter: