Devin Nunes: California Canceling School Year Is 'Way Overkill'

It's time to call guys like Rep. Devin Nunes what they are, threats to public health. Earlier, Nunes has previously contradicted the advice of public health experts by suggesting that Americans visit local restaurants with their families.

Idiot.

Source: Politico

Rep. Devin Nunes said Tuesday that California's decision to cancel the remainder of its school year was "way overkill," again diminishing the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic in a primetime television appearance.

"I mean, look, the schools were just canceled out here in California, which is, you know, way overkill," Nunes, a Republican, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "I mean, you know, it's possible kids could've went back to school in two weeks to four weeks, but they just canceled the rest of the schools."

Earlier Tuesday, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond had acknowledged in a letter to school district officials that it appeared students "will not be able to return to school campuses" before April, citing the "current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing."