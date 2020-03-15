Politics
Devin Nunes Says Pandemic Is A 'Great Time' To Go To Restaurants And Pubs: 'You Can Get In Easily'

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) asserted on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is a perfect time to frequent gathering places like restaurants and pubs.
Nunes made the remarks during an appearance on the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo.

"What the American people need to understand is we need to stop panicking," Nunes advised. "There's no shortage of food in this country. People don't need to go to the store and fight over a bottle of water or toilet paper."

"We want you to buy food!" he continued. "There's a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant."

Nunes observed that patrons could likely "get in easily" at their favorite restaurant.

"Just don't run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!" he exclaimed. "Go to your local pub."

