Nunes Demands Answers From Wrong President About COVID-19

Remember how anxious Republicans were to take responsibility for the origins and spread of COVID-19 when TraitorTrump was occupying the White House? Remember how seriously they took the virus? And how fervently they promoted mask-wearing, physical distancing, and the vaccines? Me, neither.

Here we have Devin Nunes (R-CA) claiming that not only is the U.S. responsible for funding the lab in Wuhan he says is responsible for "creating" the virus, he's demanding the Biden administration get to the bottom of it, making sure it never happens again. As usual, Fox's Maria Bartiromo is ready and willing to play megaphone to his outrageous claims.

"If you begin to look at the circumstantial evidence, I think it's pretty clear that there wasn't some guy in a wet market in China that ate a bat," began Nunes, ever sensitive to racial stereotypes and the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans since early 2020. (/sarcasm) "It likely didn't come from there. There's zero evidence of that."

Got that, racists? You can stop attacking the AAPI community, now! THANKS DEVIN

"But there's building circumstantial evidence that indeed this did come from a lab, and indeed, likely there was money that flowed from the U.S. government through non-profits, that was actually supporting this type of research that was going on in China," Nunes continued.

Gee. If only there was, perhaps, a playbook, or instructional manual of some sort left for the previous administration by President Obama's team to help them understand how to handle a pandemic...But Nunes doesn't want to dwell on the past, probably. He's worried about future biowarfare.

Citing absolute psycho, Rand Paul, Nunes asked, "Is this something the U.S. really wants to be involved in? And moving forward from here, we have to know the answers to this sooner, rather than later, and the Biden administration needs to get to the bottom of it," Nunes demanded.

Um...remind me whose administration was in charge for the entire year of the 2020 pandemic, and the three years leading up to it, please.

Then Nunes engaged in the ultimate GOP tell: projection.

"I think they're sitting on, and suppressing a lot of intelligence that the American people should see in order to know how to move ahead over the coming next few years, as China continues to gain control of the life science arena, and the life science global economy. We're trying to move all this technology over to China, while at the same time, not answering basic questions about the origins of this virus."

Who'd know more about sitting on information, and suppressing intelligence the American people should see than Devin Nunes, hmmmm?

"This is such an important report that you're going to unveil in the upcoming week!" Bartiromo gushed.

Ooo, SO important he waited for the Seditious Ex to be fully four months out of office to release it.