Devin Nunes Admits There's Nothing To His Conspiracy Theory

Devin Nunes has been one of the biggest proponents of the theory that it was really Ukraine and not Russia who interfered in the 2016 election. This, despite the agreement of all our security agencies that Russia interfered to benefit Donald Trump.

Nunes, on the other hand, would like everyone to believe that Ukraine hacked Hillary Clinton's email to benefit her so that Donald Trump would win.

Go figure. But here he is on Hannity, admitting that no expert on the planet thinks Ukraine interfered.

"Well there's a common theme, Sean, in all these interviews that they have. When they bring in these State Department people they all say the same thing: They don't have a clue about anything that happened in Ukraine in 2016 that was really wrong. Donald Trump was wrong ," Nunes said.

Narrator: That's because NOTHING happened in Ukraine in 2016.

"All these supposed geniuses here in the Swamp, oh they don't know anything about what happened in 2016. 'Ukraine's great! Ukraine never did anything wrong,' but then they seem to then think that Donald Trump getting to the bottom of the corruption that they pretend to not even know about that somehow that's a problem," he blathered.

Narrator: Once again, nothing happened in Ukraine in 2016.

So here we have Devin Nunes admitting that no knowledgeable person about the goings-on in Ukraine has a shred of evidence that Ukraine interfered in anything.

He is THAT stupid.