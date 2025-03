Crazy Eddie's Motie News - new USDOT coming for your woke projects!

Last Call - JFK and the long history of CIA mischief;

LG&M - Trump sells another pardon;

Open Culture - Superman versus the KKK;

Reveal - fired DOL watchdog on the dangers of DOGE;

Welcome Back to Gotham City - nobody should have to live like this.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).