America, First

This week has made me feel ashamed to be American. Between the Signalgate fckup, JD Vance IN GREENLAND scolding people in Greenland, and the Canadian Prime Minister telling his country they're done with us, it's hard to wave a flag and pretend to be patriotic.

Only the reminder that Russia would love to control us and turn us into a permanently fascist client state keeps me focused, but I don't know how we endure 3 years, 10 months more of this.

Anyway, here's your Sunday cartoon and open thread. Talk me down. Or not.

- Karoli