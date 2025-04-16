Steve Bannon Admits Trump Knew All About Project 2025

Media bit on Trump's massive denial hook, line, and sinker.
By John AmatoApril 16, 2025

Steve Bannon gave a speech at the Greenville County Republican convention and admitted Trump knew all about Project 2025 and it was part of their plan all along after denying it vehemently .

Demented Donald claimed throughout the campaign he knew nothing about Project 2025 over and over again and also claimed he had no idea who was behind it.

Liars gotta lie.

And look at Trump and look at all the public intellectuals.

Russ Vought at Center for Renewing America.

Brooks over at America First, Brooks Rollins at America First Policy Institute.

Stephen Miller at America First Law Institute.

Meadows and Senator DeMint at CPI, Conservative Policy Institute.

And, and, wait for it, Project 2025, right?

You're damn right.

You're damn right.

Bringing it together, thinking of every vertical and every policy of national security, America First economic policy, and my favorite, deconstructing the administrative state.

Trump hired many members into his administration involved in the crafting of Project 2025. Bannon admitted Trump knew what was going on even with his addled brain.

The mainstream media was all too willing to bite on his lies, like usual. Instead of questioning his denials, or investigating his policy shop, they just nodded along.

Now the country is paying the price.

