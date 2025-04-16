Iowa Voters Demand To Know Why Chuck Grassley Won't Rein In Trump

I thought this was worth noting: Even in deep-red Iowa, angry voters confronted Chuck Grassley about Trump's refusal to bring back a Salvadoran immigrant mistakenly sent to a prison in El Salvador. Via the New York Times:

In the most heated exchange of an hourlong town hall in the Southeast corner of his state, Mr. Grassley, 91, was asked by a shouting audience member whether he would do anything to help secure the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was deported last month.

Mr. Grassley had been responding to another questioner’s criticisms of the Trump administration’s stance toward refugees when a man behind her shouted: “ Are you going to bring that guy back from El Salvador?”

The question was met with enthusiastic claps from many in the crowd of about 100.

“I’m not going to,” Mr. Grassley said. Pressed to explain his stance, he added, “Because that’s not a power of Congress.”