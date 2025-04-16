Harris Faulkner 'Just Asking': Is Obama An Anti-Semite For Defending Harvard?

MAGA-loving Fox News host Harris Faulkner claimed President Barack Obama may be anti-Semitic because he's defending Harvard University against Trump's attacks on his alma mater.

President Obama put out a statement rebuking Trump's attacks: “Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect. “Let’s hope other institutions follow suit.”

Obama graduated from Harvard Law School so that makes him a villain in Rupert Murdoch's eyes. Faulkner uses right wing fringe radio host Jason Rantz as the arbiter of truth in this segment. Also, The Fox News host uses "just asking a question" framing to smear President Obama for being anti-Semitic if he doesn't align himself with Trump.

FAULKNER: Would that put former President Obama and others in his political camp? By the way, he went to Harvard Law School. Pushing against, are they anti-Semitic? We can't say whether or not they are. I'm just asking the question, because I'm not listening to what they're saying, because I almost don't believe them, because I can see what they're doing. RANTZ: As a Jew, my response might be different than some others. But I think that if anyone's emboldening or enabling anti-Semitism, if they're justifying it even for different reasons, I view it as anti-Semitic. They might not be anti-Semites themselves, but they are certainly emboldening the anti-Semitism. And I'm not sure, at the end of the day, if there's a real difference to me as to whether or not you're emboldening it or you're an anti-Semite yourself, because it feels the same way as a Jew.

Harris Faulkner is a waste of talent who has thrown herself in with the racist, misogynistic, sexual-assaulting felon, and the white supremacists and Christian nationalists supporting Trump.

Rantz claims anyone that supports Harvard in any capacity is emboldening anti-Semitism.

Go fuck a duck, you liar.

Protesting is an American right embedded in the the Constitution, no matter if one agrees with the protest or not. College campuses have been a hotbed of protests and will not stop because right-wing a-holes attack universities.

I'm just asking the question: Did Harris Faulkner invest in the markets when she was alerted by Trump and his cronies to buy?