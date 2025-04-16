The GOP Line In The Sand? Trump F*cking With Their Money

Sen. John Kennedy spoke out against Trump and his incompetent team of baboons who are destroying the US economy with their insane tariffs.

Kennedy spoke on CNN. (Yes, THAT "fake news" CNN.)

Almost two weeks ago, Kennedy made similar remarks on Fox News against Trump's tariffs>, but CNN has been Trump's #1 offender.

The only way to get Republicans to criticize Demented Donald is to fuck with their money.

Sen. Kennedy, who I unlovingly call Elmer Fudd, spoke in cohesive sentences instead of playing up his faux folksy accent. He described Trump's spokespeople on the tariffs as not "competent to manage a food truck."

SEN JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Here's what I see. I see a lot of uncertainty, and I think, to some extent, it's intentional. If you listen to the president's aides weekend before last and then listen to them this weekend, you don't have to be Einstein's cousin to figure out they were saying things that were inconsistent. Now, that raises one or two possibilities to me. Either it's intentional or these folks aren't competent to manage a food truck. Now, I know them. They're intelligent people, whether you agree with them or not. So I think the administration, for whatever reason, is obfuscating a little bit. Maybe it's part of the president's negotiating strategy. I just don't know.

Sen. Kennedy described Trump and his clown contingent, liars. And then he actually made a valid point.

KENNEDY: I do know this. Tariffs are important, but so are high prices. The trade balance is abstract. The price of eggs is concrete, and we need to be spending a lot of time on reconciliation, redesigning the tax code, deregulating the economy, reducing spending to get prices down. That is, at least, as important as tariffs, in my opinion.

No American gives a shit about trade balances between countries. It's not indicative of anything.

What we buy and sell and what they buy and sell is part of the free market system that Republican supposedly love.

Republicans and scum-sucking pea heads like Fox News screamed about rising prices during COVID. Now they demand you suffer for Trump's harebrained obsession with tariffs.

John Oliver did a massive deep dive into Trump and his tariffs.

Now we know what will get some Senators to voice opposition to Trump.

Republicans in the HOUSE are a lost cause. Even if Trump fondled an underage girl, they would still defend him and blame the girl for being flirtatious.