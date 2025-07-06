Don't Worry, Y'all. Trump Says We're Not All Gonna Die Because Of His Bill

Trump signed his Big, Hideous Bill into law Friday evening in a ceremony held on the White House South Lawn, giving tax cuts to the wealthy while cutting Medicaid. Reforms have also been implemented in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which over 40 million low-income Americans utilize.

We could go on all day about how awful this bill is, including that it explodes our national debt, but have no worries because prolific liar Donald J. Trump assures us that we're not all going to die. Whew!

"So they've developed — and this is according to the news media — they've developed a standard line, and we can't let them get away with it," Trump said. Oh, it's dangerous.

"Oh, everybody is going to die," he continued. It's actually just the opposite. Everybody is going to live."

"This is just the opposite," he falsely said. "And I just want you to know, if you see anything negative put out by Democrats, it's all a con job. And they said — and they compared it to just like the con job of Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the other things they did."

"The 51 intelligence agents said, and the laptop from hell, it was — it came from Russia, they said," he said. No, it didn't come. A lot of things come from Russia. That didn't come from Russia. And it was all proven out to be a fake job, and that's what they're doing with this."

"So we just have to look forward, fellas," he added. Look forward and just say what it is, because it's the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country. Whether you're military or anybody else, this is the most single, most popular bill ever signed."

Well, that's a lot of lies to unpack. For one, Trump's godawful bill is wildly unpopular. As Digby wrote on Bluesky, "It's the second most unpopular bill in the last 30 years. (Number one is the 2017 Obamacare repeal bill.) In fact, the top three most unpopular are Trump legislation."

And Trump is gaslighting America when he claims that steep cuts to Medicaid mean people are "going to live." This bill is so bad that even my GOP N.C. Senator Thom Tillis, of all people, voted against it. I left messages every single day for him, begging him not to cower to Trump on this one issue. I am not on Medicaid, but I don't want to see people suffer, but Trump does.

While Republicans celebrate the passage of the largest Medicaid cut in history, the Curtis Medical Center in Nebraska announced it will shut down as a result of these horrific cuts — the first of many hospitals to close.



This is a dark day for rural America and for our country. pic.twitter.com/c15XIZ4HVc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 3, 2025