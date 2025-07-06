'Families Deserve Better!' Reporter Shames Official Fleeing Presser After Flood

Dalton Rice, the city manager of Kerrville, was called out by a reporter after he fled from a press conference about the deadly floods in Texas.

On Sunday, officials in Kerrville offered scant details about the flooding that left more than 50 people dead. Rice said he was ending the press conference after the second question.

"One of the questions that still hasn't been answered three days into this is despite TEM's warning on July 2nd and July 3rd that something like this could have happened, that the threat existed, why that information didn't get down at the camps and why they weren't evacuated," a reporter asked after Rice signaled it would be the final question.

"We want to make sure that we continue to focus — we still have 11 missing children that we want to get reunited with their families," the city manager replied. "Until we can get reunited with our families, we are not going to stop until we do."

"So, thank you," he added as he quickly turned to exit the room.

"Sir, was any emergency alert given out on the 4th that morning of?" the reporter shouted. "Did anyone get an alert?"

"Sir, there are families who deserve better than that!" he exclaimed.