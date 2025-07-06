Husband Vows Undying MAGA Love - Even As ICE Takes His Wife Away

The cult is strong with this one.

Source: Irish Star

A staunch MAGA supporter has defended Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, despite his own wife being torn away from their home and children by ICE agents. Surveillance video captured the moment Arpineh Masihi was taken away from her California home on June 30 after federal agents showed up at the door, she could be seen going inside the house to say goodbye to her four children. Despite her detention, her husband, Arthu Sahakyan, is not wavering in his support for the president. "Trump is not trying to do anything bad," he told Fox 11.

You might think having your wife locked up in detention would change his opinion of Trump and Trump's policies. You'd be wrong.

He said he and his family are proud Trump supporters, but admits his opinion has shifted slightly. "Somewhat it has just because I'm going through it," Arthu said. "I was very selfish before, but what I see now is there's a reason for [this immigration enforcement]." In a tearful phone call to her family, Arpineh said she was unsure what would happen with her immigration status as she revealed she is on the list to be transferred to a different detention facility. Arthu said he will continue to display Trump flags and signs outside the family home. "I'm still supporting [Trump]," he declared. "Even though my friends say take the flag down, you're going through a lot. I'm like no. The flag stands."