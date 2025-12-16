ICE Agent's Husband Poses As Homeland Security, Gets Himself Arrested

A weird one.

Since turning himself in, Cabral has been charged with impersonating a police officer and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Police said he had a permit to carry, which has since been revoked, and his gun was seized.

Source: 6ABC, Philadelphia

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Washington Township, New Jersey, man is facing criminal charges after police say he impersonated a federal officer and entered a home under construction - while armed - during a property check on Wednesday afternoon. Police said an officer was dispatched to a Strand Avenue home after a caller reported that the door had been left open. Officers later learned the caller was the same man who met the responding officer at the scene, identified as Nicholas Cabral, who lives nearby and claimed he was a Homeland Security officer.

Since that raised some red flags, the police officers decided to check him out.

Officers contacted the agency and confirmed Cabral is not employed by Homeland Security and is not a member of any law enforcement agency. Police said Cabral's wife is a Homeland Security police officer who was away on a 20-day deployment, and during that time, Cabral used her marked vehicle multiple times, according to police license plate readers.