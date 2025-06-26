ICE Takes The Ice Cream Man Away

Trump's Gestapo grabbed Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano right off the street a couple of days ago, in front of the Resurrection Chuch in Culver City, CA. As of this writing, his whereabouts are still unknown . The family has now been in contact with him and at least knows where he is. They left his cart in the street.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for his legal fees has been set up by his niece, and has raised over $30k so far.

Source: Culver City Crossroads



The popsicle man has been taken. On June 23, 2025, just before 1 pm, Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano, was taken by a masked man and put in a white van at Center and Culver Boulevard, in front of the Resurrection Church. His cart was left in the street. Lozano, who has sold frozen fruit bars in Culver City for decades, was a beloved figure, often giving popsicles to those short of a dollar on the promise of repayment. With help from the Community Self-Defense Coalition, his family was able to identify the abandoned paletero cart and we were able to locate and pick up his belongings. Enrique has been selling paletas in this neighborhood for over 20 years. His wife and family are devastated and looking for any leads of his whereabouts.

Many posts of concern and outrage have gone up on multiple social media platforms. The anger at these random kidnappings continues to build as terrorism hits closer and closer. To help his family through this crisis, donations can be made to this GoFundMe. The funds will be used for living expenses – Enrique was the sole support of his family – and to cover legal fees in the efforts for his release.