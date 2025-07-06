'You Need Fewer Bureaucrats': Chip Roy Uses TX Flood As Excuse To Cut Government

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) argued that the government should be cut in response to the deadly flooding in Texas over the weekend.
By David EdwardsJuly 6, 2025

In a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Lisa Boothe asked Roy if there was "blame to be assigned" for the deaths of more than 50 people.

"Yeah, I mean, in classic Washington, D.C. fashion, everybody wants to politicize everything," Roy replied. "Look, there's going to be time to go review what can be done differently."

The congressman worried that the response would be to close camps located near rivers.

"You have camps near the river because it's a beautiful and wonderful place to be," he said. "Maybe there were Democrats that were involved but not doing something. Maybe there were Republicans involved and not doing something."

"Or maybe, just maybe, when you have 19 federal bureaucrats that you have to talk to as the state of Texas to figure out the weather, maybe you need fewer bureaucrats."

