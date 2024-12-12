Steve Bannon Not So Happy With Musk, Ramaswamy And GOP

Can a MAGA civil war be in the making already?
By NewsHound EllenDecember 12, 2024

Steve Bannon, newly released from prison but still on the hook for conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges thinks the drastic service cuts the richest man in the world and his wealthy sidekick are salivating for – in order to give themselves fat tax cuts - are not radical enough. Ditto for the Republican majority in Congress.

Raw Story caught Bannon whining to Rep. Chip Roy about Republican plans to increase defense spending for the “neocon perspective on an American empire” and also “massive tax cuts for the wealthy and for the billionaires and corporations.”

Bannon doesn’t oppose the tax cuts because he doesn’t want everyday Americans hurt for the sake of enriching bazillionaires like Elon Musk. No, he complained the cuts Musk, Ramaswamy and Republicans want to make – cutting Social Security and Medicare, veterans’ healthcare, and “deleting” the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, e.g., are only “on the margins.” Bannon thinks Musk, Ramaswamy and the Republicans are not planning to “deconstruct” the government enough to “get the blessings of liberty.”

“Do we cut 10 billion here, 5 billion here to 15 billion here?" Bannon sneered.

“We’re in agreement, generally,” Roy replied. He said that during the DOGE meeting “lovefest,” he went to the mic and chastised Republicans for “passing these bills and the power of the purse, we've been funding all the garbage.”

“Which is why I support moving the border reconciliation package and why I said in a meeting yesterday that I'm not going to agree to all of these massive tax cuts, unless and until we talk about what we're going to do on spending cuts, spending restraint and restructuring the entirety of government,” Roy continued.

“The powers that be, don't want to do that, but there's a block of us who do and we're fighting to say that's what we need to do,” he added.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon