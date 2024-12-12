Steve Bannon Not So Happy With Musk, Ramaswamy And GOP

Steve Bannon, newly released from prison but still on the hook for conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges thinks the drastic service cuts the richest man in the world and his wealthy sidekick are salivating for – in order to give themselves fat tax cuts - are not radical enough. Ditto for the Republican majority in Congress.

Raw Story caught Bannon whining to Rep. Chip Roy about Republican plans to increase defense spending for the “neocon perspective on an American empire” and also “massive tax cuts for the wealthy and for the billionaires and corporations.”

Bannon doesn’t oppose the tax cuts because he doesn’t want everyday Americans hurt for the sake of enriching bazillionaires like Elon Musk. No, he complained the cuts Musk, Ramaswamy and Republicans want to make – cutting Social Security and Medicare, veterans’ healthcare, and “deleting” the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, e.g., are only “on the margins.” Bannon thinks Musk, Ramaswamy and the Republicans are not planning to “deconstruct” the government enough to “get the blessings of liberty.”

“Do we cut 10 billion here, 5 billion here to 15 billion here?" Bannon sneered.

“We’re in agreement, generally,” Roy replied. He said that during the DOGE meeting “lovefest,” he went to the mic and chastised Republicans for “passing these bills and the power of the purse, we've been funding all the garbage.”

“Which is why I support moving the border reconciliation package and why I said in a meeting yesterday that I'm not going to agree to all of these massive tax cuts, unless and until we talk about what we're going to do on spending cuts, spending restraint and restructuring the entirety of government,” Roy continued.

“The powers that be, don't want to do that, but there's a block of us who do and we're fighting to say that's what we need to do,” he added.