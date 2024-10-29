Scumbag Traitor Steve Bannon Released From Prison Today

He better watch his vodka intake after four months without it.
By Susie MadrakOctober 29, 2024

Steve Bannon was released from federal prison in the predawn hours of this morning after completing his four-month sentence. Via CNN:

Steve Bannon was released from federal prison Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge, emerging just a week before Election Day to retake the helm of his weakened right-wing media platform.

Bannon, a right-wing podcast host and the chief executive of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has remained a strident supporter of the former president. Even as he reported to federal prison in Connecticut in July, Bannon insisted he would influence the presidential race from behind bars and that his “War Room” podcast would continue to energize the Trump base.

Bannon was met early Tuesday morning by his daughter Maureen. He is expected to host his radio program later Tuesday morning.

