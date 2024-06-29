Steve Bannon Must Report To Prison On MONDAY!

The Supreme Court finally did something right - they denied Bannon's last ditch appeal to stay out of federal prison.
Steve Bannon Must Report To Prison On MONDAY!
Steve BannonCredit: Getty Images
By Red PainterJune 29, 2024

Good news to end your week with: The Supreme Court has denied Steve BANNON's bid to remain free pending appeal of his contempt conviction. The full court denied it.

So by end of day MONDAY, Steve Bannon will be in federal prison to start his mandatory 120 day sentence. He is due to be released at the very end of October, just days before the election.

Sadly, for him, I do not think they will provide him with 4 shirts to wear at a time. Just the standard undershirt and jumpsuit. WOMP WOMP.

Twitter enjoyed this news.

OOPSIE POOPSIE! Enjoy prison, scumbag.

