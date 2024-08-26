Rudy: Bannon Tortured By Lack Of Access To Television

Is he sleeping on a concrete floor? Refused necessary medicines? Beaten by guards? I'm not feeling it!
By Susie MadrakAugust 26, 2024

Rudy Giuliani says Steve Bannon is being “tortured” by not having access to television in prison. Via HuffPost:

The former mayor of New York City lashed out at the Bureau of Prisons and Attorney General Merrick Garland while acting as a stand-in for Bannon during Tuesday’s episode of the former White House strategist’s streaming series, “War Room: Battleground.”

Joined by MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy enthusiast, Mike Lindell, Giuliani claimed Bannon was being subjected to cruel treatment as he serves his four-month sentence for flouting a 2021 subpoena from congress. “Steve unfortunately can’t hear this broadcast, which is an outrage,” the man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” complained.

Pointing to his involvement in the federal prison system under Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford, Giuliani claimed that he couldn’t recall any prisoners in Bannon’s “category” being deprived of “access to television for occasional shows, special shows.”

Discussion

