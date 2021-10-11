Steve Bannon And Rudy Giuliani Mock Prospect Of Prison

Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon on Monday mocked the idea that they could go to prison for flouting a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The two men made the comments during a segment defending Columbus Day on Bannon's War Room broadcast.

Giuliani told the story of a mafia boss who was treated well in prison after being convicted.

"And he was conducting his business from prison," the former New York mayor recalled.

"Rudy!" Bannon interrupted. "That's the [prison] suite you're going to get when the committee puts you in prison? Have you got that all lined up already?"

"I don't intend to go without you," Giuliani shot back. "I'm going with you and a couple of other guys that sound interesting."

"I'm counting on you to get hooked up," he added. "We'll do radio and television all day."

"The War Room! Come on," Bannon replied. "War Room: The Prison Years."