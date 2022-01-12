Jan. 6th Committee Wants To Talk To Rudy Giuliani

If and when the January 6th committee gets to interview Rudy Giuliani, please let it be a public hearing!
Jan. 6th Committee Wants To Talk To Rudy Giuliani
Credit: YouTube screenshot
By NewsHound Ellen
January 12, 2022

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson confirmed to CNN that the committee wants to interview Rudy Giuliani “at some point.”

Hours before the January 6th attack on the Capitol, Giuliani was reportedly at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., plotting with other top Trump advisers about how to overturn the election.

The January 6th committee plans to hold public hearings, possibly during prime time. Whether or not Giuliani’s hair dye is up to the job, I can’t think of a witness who would make for better viewing!

