Rudy Giuliani Goes 'My Cousin Vinny" In Crazy Presser

Rudy Giuliani has been referred to as My Cousin Vinny for his bombastic and incomprehensible defense of Trump's faux election fraud schemes, but that was elevated today when he actually reenacted a scene from that very movie.

Articles are being filed everywhere today about Giuliani's ineptitude as a lawyer. Rudy is trying to undermine the 2020 election for Trump, but he's doing so with frivolous lawsuits containing inaccurate and unsigned documents submitted to the courts.

Only the best people!

so striking is the Trump campaign lawyers' incompetence in not even signing their proposed amended complaint https://t.co/xckfgMPKHN AND mistakenly signing the judges name to the proposed order to accept that complaint https://t.co/0auQqjDmkY — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani's incompetence continued today during today's kangaroo press conference in which he brought that same addle-brained mentality to the microphone.

And his hair dye is dripping, GROSS.

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani’s hair dyepic.twitter.com/nY7uU2a0YG — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 19, 2020

And then he started to imitate a scene from My Cousin Vinny.

Watch and cringe.

It did not go well.

Please go away, Rudy.

.@RudyGiuliani is actually quoting “My Cousin Vinny,” which he says is one of his favorite movies.



This is actually happening. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 19, 2020

So far, a solid 99% of what Giuliani is rambling on about is completely indecipherable to anyone who doesn't read Gateway Pundit — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 19, 2020

Jenna Ellis, the woman standing behind Rudy Giuliani and nodding as he calls My Cousin Vinny his "favorite law movie," in 2016: pic.twitter.com/98sgsqoSep — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 19, 2020

Rudy is now saying that provisional ballots are proof of fraud. They are not. Also: https://t.co/apBm5jQMky — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 19, 2020