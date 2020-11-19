Rudy Giuliani Goes 'My Cousin Vinny" In Crazy Presser

Rudy Giuliani has been referred to as My Cousin Vinny for his bombastic and incomprehensible defense of Trump's faux election fraud schemes, but that was elevated today when he actually reenacted a scene from that very movie.
Articles are being filed everywhere today about Giuliani's ineptitude as a lawyer. Rudy is trying to undermine the 2020 election for Trump, but he's doing so with frivolous lawsuits containing inaccurate and unsigned documents submitted to the courts.
Only the best people!
Rudy Giuliani's incompetence continued today during today's kangaroo press conference in which he brought that same addle-brained mentality to the microphone.
And his hair dye is dripping, GROSS.
And then he started to imitate a scene from My Cousin Vinny.
Watch and cringe.
It did not go well.
Please go away, Rudy.