Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Senate Democrats Hold A Presser; Lindsey Graham Cancels His

Good Monday Morning it's a Bolton Boffo Bombshell.
By Frances Langum

[Presser starts at approximately the 29-minute mark.]

What a difference a book excerpt can make? Washington Post on Youtube:

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) hold separate news conferences as President Trump's legal team continues to present their case in the Senate impeachment trial amid fallout from a new report that former national security adviser John Bolton’s book manuscript says Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of Joe Biden and his son.

Chuck Schumer was joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Lindsey Graham CANCELLED HIS PRESSER. His opponent in the 2020 Senate race noticed.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.