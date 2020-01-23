Lindsey Graham Stages Tantrum At Impeachment Presser: 'I’m Exposing Your Hatred!

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“If I was the president, I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all,” Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. “I wouldn’t give them the time of day! They’re on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump.”

“To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing!” he continued. “I’m exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!”