Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Lindsey Graham Stages Tantrum At Impeachment Presser: 'I’m Exposing Your Hatred!

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
By David

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“If I was the president, I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all,” Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. “I wouldn’t give them the time of day! They’re on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump.”

“To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing!” he continued. “I’m exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!”

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.