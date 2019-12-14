Winter Donation Drive

Please DON'T Remind 2019 Lindsey Graham About 1998 Lindsey Graham

Just kidding. Here are all the ways you can do just that. Impeachment is coming. When it was Bill Clinton, Graham wanted EVERYONE to consider it.
By Aliza Worthington
Please DON'T Remind 2019 Lindsey Graham About 1998 Lindsey Graham
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

This was before the time of tweeting, or even the interwebs, really, but not, thankfully before the time of moving pictures and recordable sound.

Yeah, that was 1998 Sen. Lindsey Graham begging his Democratic colleagues to make sure they considered impeachment carefully, and didn't shut their hearts and minds to the arguments against then-president Bill Clinton.

It's so precious, isn't it? Looking back on baby senators?

Whatever you do, DON'T remind him of it by tweeting that video to him at @LindseyGrahamSC .

DEFINITELY don't call him at his Washington, DC office at (202) 224-5972 to applaud him for his 1998 plea to his fellow senators to "Please let the facts do the talking."

I certainly hope you will NOT write to him at his DC office to remind him of his 1998 concern that "people have made up their mind in a political fashion that will hurt this country long term." Here is the address at which you should NOT write him:

290 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510

And, for the love of all things holy, PLEASE REFRAIN from clicking this link to send 2019 Lindsey Graham a message about when 1998 Lindsey Graham urged, "Do justice to the case. Don't decide the case before the case is in."

Thank you.


