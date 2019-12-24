Politics
The Crookie Awards 2019: Lindsey Graham

Welcome to the 2019 Crookie Awards! We open our show with Lindsey Graham, who has had QUITE a year.
Is there a bigger Trump toadie hypocrite than Lindsey Graham? No there is not.

But he’s also running for re-election in 2020, and I think it’s really super important that we remind the voters of South Carolina that he is gearing up to cut their Social Security and Medicare, and that he has said so more than once, on cable television, with the cameras rolling:

I think he should be voted out for that, don’t you?

Graham’s opponent is Jamie Harrison. Do follow him on Twitter.

We award Lindsey Graham this 2019 Crookie.

