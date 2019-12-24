The Crookie Awards 2019: Lindsey Graham

Is there a bigger Trump toadie hypocrite than Lindsey Graham? No there is not.

Lindsey Graham: Bill Clinton actually committed a crime, Donald Trump has done nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/vw4HM6kTC0 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 19, 2019

But he’s also running for re-election in 2020, and I think it’s really super important that we remind the voters of South Carolina that he is gearing up to cut their Social Security and Medicare, and that he has said so more than once, on cable television, with the cameras rolling:

I think he should be voted out for that, don’t you?

Graham’s opponent is Jamie Harrison. Do follow him on Twitter.

Lindsey Graham is refusing to read any impeachment docs or even watch today's hearings.



In other words, he's putting his fingers in his ears and pretending none of this is happening.



This is your job, Senator. pic.twitter.com/GYNUXOcPvE — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 13, 2019

We award Lindsey Graham this 2019 Crookie.