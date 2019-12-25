The Crookie Awards 2019 Media Fail Of The Year: Laura Ingraham

(Above, June 7, 2019, Laura Ingraham directly contradicts what Trump said just hours before.)

Despite a lack of advertisers, Laura Ingraham has had quite a year. Here are three highlights:

September 24, Ingraham compares Greta Thunberg to “Children of the Corn.”

November 15, she writes off impeachment because “ATTEMPTED bribery is not in the Constitution!”

And finally, her show hit the lowest point of her career when she allowed torture memo author John Yoo to accuse Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman of espionage.

The Crookie Award is well-deserved. Check out the rest of our Greta videos for 2019 here.