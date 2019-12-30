Crookie Award, 2019 Nickname Of The Year: Moscow Mitch

Above: protestors chant "Moscow Mitch" at a summer fundraiser for Mitch McConnell. The rest of 2019 didn't go any better for #MoscowMitch...

1. McConnell was AWOL during January's Trump Government Shutdown over funding for "The Wall."

2. In August, Mitch's campaign erected literal tombstones for his political opponents immediately following mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio.

That handed Democrats a great image for his legislative blockage of popular bills.

We need to take back the Senate. Earlier this yr, the US House passed the Raise the Wage Act, to make a $15 an hr minimum wage a national standard — up from the current $7.25/hr. The bill, however, didn't make it past the Senate. I guess it's in #MoscowMitch's Graveyard.



The bill, however, didn't make it past the Senate. I guess it's in #MoscowMitch's Graveyard. pic.twitter.com/dT7SYYpvPY — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) December 29, 2019

3. Of course Moscow Mitch is involved in helping Russia.

Oh my. That is a sneaky plot.

The turtle would do it. #MoscowMitch is a craven power pig !!

and

4. Moscow Mitch is entirely responsible for the delay in moving the impeachment process to the Senate, since he announced on Fox that he, as a juror in the trial, is working hand-in-glove with the defendant Trump and his White House.

Congratulations, Mitch for stepping on so many rakes in 2019. Here's a Crookie: