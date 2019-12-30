Politics
Crookie Award, 2019 Nickname Of The Year: Moscow Mitch

The government shutdown FAIL, giving away the impeachment trial game and also celebrating his legislation graveyard. Why, Moscow Mitch McConnell?
By Frances Langum
21 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Above: protestors chant "Moscow Mitch" at a summer fundraiser for Mitch McConnell. The rest of 2019 didn't go any better for #MoscowMitch...

1. McConnell was AWOL during January's Trump Government Shutdown over funding for "The Wall."

49 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
2. In August, Mitch's campaign erected literal tombstones for his political opponents immediately following mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio.

20 weeks ago by Susie Madrak
That handed Democrats a great image for his legislative blockage of popular bills.

3. Of course Moscow Mitch is involved in helping Russia.

19 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
and

4. Moscow Mitch is entirely responsible for the delay in moving the impeachment process to the Senate, since he announced on Fox that he, as a juror in the trial, is working hand-in-glove with the defendant Trump and his White House.

2 weeks ago by Heather
Congratulations, Mitch for stepping on so many rakes in 2019. Here's a Crookie:

crookie_awards_2019.jpg


