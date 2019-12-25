Crookie Award Worst Moment In Media (Not Fox): Chuck Todd

Chuck Todd was very very Chuck Todd this year. And above, Chuck worries that Democrats are investigating too many things, and therefore have a "PR problem." As our own Karoli Kuns wrote in June:

I wonder, was Chuck Todd so worried about Republicans muddled "messaging" when they were investigating the very bogus IRS "scandal," or the seven separate Benghazi investigations? No? I'm shocked, so shocked.

But right now, Chuck and his Gang of Three are very, very, very worried about all the investigations Democrats have been forced to open because of the utter craven malfeasance of the current occupant of the White House. As if it's somehow their fault that the Trump crime syndicate is operating in plain view of everyone.

In Chuck Todd's eyes, everything is about PR. He starts by mocking the House Oversight Committee's contempt vote, even as he says he's not mocking it. DUH, Chuck, of course you are.

"I'm not trying to mock it," Todd said, mockingly. "I think they're serious allegations but there's a PR problem."

The only PR problem is a lazy Beltway media who doesn't seem to want to be bothered with the truth of a thing.