Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Crookie Award Worst Moment In Media (Not Fox): Chuck Todd

Chuck Todd worried on the air that Democrats are "investigating too many things." NO, REALLY.
By Frances Langum
27 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Chuck Todd was very very Chuck Todd this year. And above, Chuck worries that Democrats are investigating too many things, and therefore have a "PR problem." As our own Karoli Kuns wrote in June:

I wonder, was Chuck Todd so worried about Republicans muddled "messaging" when they were investigating the very bogus IRS "scandal," or the seven separate Benghazi investigations? No? I'm shocked, so shocked.

But right now, Chuck and his Gang of Three are very, very, very worried about all the investigations Democrats have been forced to open because of the utter craven malfeasance of the current occupant of the White House. As if it's somehow their fault that the Trump crime syndicate is operating in plain view of everyone.

In Chuck Todd's eyes, everything is about PR. He starts by mocking the House Oversight Committee's contempt vote, even as he says he's not mocking it. DUH, Chuck, of course you are.

"I'm not trying to mock it," Todd said, mockingly. "I think they're serious allegations but there's a PR problem."

The only PR problem is a lazy Beltway media who doesn't seem to want to be bothered with the truth of a thing.

Chuck Todd's other very Chuck Todd moment of 2019, was when he quoted Andrew Sullivan and Erick Erickson to Bret Stephens.

17 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Way to go full Chuck Todd, Chuck Todd!

And here's a Crookie Award for so obviously being you, Chuck.

crookie_awards_2019.jpg


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.