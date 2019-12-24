Politics
Crookie 'With Friends Like These' Award: Rudy Giuliani

"He does it out of love," said Donald. What, implicate you in CRIMES?
By Frances Langum

Above, from October 4, 2019, Rudy Guiliani appeared five nights in a row on Fox News.

UPDATE: The original version of this post was written before the most disastrous interview of 2019, forever known as the Bloody Mary Interview.

His "out of love" conspiracy spinning and travel to Ukraine (funded by whom?) as well as his "association" with indicted foreign nationals Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, made Rudy Guiliani a favorite among...late night comedy writers.

This Crookie Award is for you and you alone, Rudy:

crookie_awards_2019.jpg


