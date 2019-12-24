Crookie 'With Friends Like These' Award: Rudy Giuliani

Above, from October 4, 2019, Rudy Guiliani appeared five nights in a row on Fox News.

UPDATE: The original version of this post was written before the most disastrous interview of 2019, forever known as the Bloody Mary Interview.

The personal attorney for the President of the United States showed up to an interview with his fly open, falsely claimed to be Jewish, lost his phone during the interview, drooled all over his shirt, called everybody assholes, and no one’s even surprised. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 24, 2019

Giuliani arguing that he is “more of a Jew” than a literal Holocaust survivor is the logical conclusion of Trumpist Jews’ argument that liberal and left wing Jews (the majority of American Jews!) are not really Jewish. https://t.co/1X4OUrWT9C pic.twitter.com/thyIyXlF0H — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 23, 2019

Moving on.

His "out of love" conspiracy spinning and travel to Ukraine (funded by whom?) as well as his "association" with indicted foreign nationals Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, made Rudy Guiliani a favorite among...late night comedy writers.

This Crookie Award is for you and you alone, Rudy: