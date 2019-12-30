Crookie Award For Fake Outrage, 2019: PBS/Arthur's Gay Wedding

Hard to believe this was only seven months ago. Arthur's teacher Mr. Ratburn married his same-sex partner on the PBS cartoon.

Media Matters notes this as one of the top anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing meltdowns of 2019:

Right-wing media outlets and evangelical leaders were outraged by the episode. A post at LifeSiteNews claimed that the episode “marks another victory by LGBT activists to insert homosexual ‘representation’ into beloved children's shows.” Gorka claimed that it was part of “a war for our culture.” Franklin Graham, a leading figure in the evangelical right, asked, “Why should our government be financing programming that promotes behavior the Bible says is sinful?” In response to the wedding episode, AFA’s One Million Moms launched a boycott and petition urging PBS to cancel the episode.

Hey "One Million Moms," why don't you hold on to the Crookie Award on behalf of your fellow panties-twisted culture warriors.