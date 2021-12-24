Crookie Award, Moment Of Zen Of The Year: Bye Don!

Watching Agolf Twitler and his family fly awaaaay, was a moment of Zen. This award is for US, for surviving him and his band of criminals.
By Frances LangumDecember 24, 2021

It is so hard to believe this was just a little under a year ago.

Trump flew off never to be heard from (as a so-called president) ever again. See you at the trial, though, Teeny Peeny!

As you may recall, Trump NEVER wins a Crookie Award because he doesn't deserve a damn thing, good or bad.

This award is for the moment he left, and for us, for surviving the madness of the Trump years.

Note how the CNN panel can't stop laughing at his use of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as his own send-off song. What a piece of work.

Back in January of 2021 it was Leslie Jones, as Mike Pence appeared on her television, who spoke (in a not-work-safe way, of course) for all of us:

This Crookie Good Guy Award is for Leslie, and all of us who survived the Trump administration. Amen!

Crookie Good Guy Award 2021

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue