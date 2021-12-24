Crookie Award, Moment Of Zen Of The Year: Bye Don!

It is so hard to believe this was just a little under a year ago.

Trump flew off never to be heard from (as a so-called president) ever again. See you at the trial, though, Teeny Peeny!

As you may recall, Trump NEVER wins a Crookie Award because he doesn't deserve a damn thing, good or bad.

This award is for the moment he left, and for us, for surviving the madness of the Trump years.

Note how the CNN panel can't stop laughing at his use of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as his own send-off song. What a piece of work.

Back in January of 2021 it was Leslie Jones, as Mike Pence appeared on her television, who spoke (in a not-work-safe way, of course) for all of us:

This Crookie Good Guy Award is for Leslie, and all of us who survived the Trump administration. Amen!