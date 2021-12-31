2021 Crookie 'But You Forgot' Award: Mark Levin

Above: Mark Levin, January 4, 2021.

This is a fascinating video for explaining how Republicans pursued and extended The Big Lie. Mark Levin isn't stupid. He knows exactly what he's doing here -- focusing entirely on "process" and "outrage" and what does NOT "choose the President."

Mark Levin talks about the 2020 presidential election for several minutes and forgets to mention eighty-one million somewhat important components.

Biden voters.

Who "chose the president," Mark Levin? Biden voters chose the president. That's how elections work.

It's really a remarkable feat, to discuss election results without mentioning voters one time. But that, the erasure and de-legitimizing of Democratic voters, is the MO for Republican politics since 1994 Gingrich. Trump's Big Lie did not spring up out of the air -- there is a long Republican tradition of pretending Democratic voters don't exist, or if they do, their votes don't count.



Here's what Levin said in January of 2021. Transcript via Media Matters:

MARK LEVIN: It's left to Congress. Despite what the media said on election night, their announcements didn't choose the president. Despite what the media said when electors were chosen by the states, that doesn't choose the president. What happens in terms of choosing the president is on January 6th when both chambers of Congress meet jointly and determine which electors to count and which ones matter. I understand it's a high hurdle, I understand that Congress has passed a statute - long time ago in the 1800s where it's a big hurdle for Republicans to get over because they don't control House and God forbid I hope they do control the Senate. But that doesn't mean you don't fight for the Constitution, and the country, and for a President of the United States who, in my view, was reelected - otherwise why would these Democrats do all the things that they have done? It was a strategic attack on the American people, the Constitution, and our electoral system. It's time for everybody to stand up and be heard.

Mark Levin discussed election results, the Constitution, and the Congress -- but left out the 81 million voters who chose Biden -- on his show this weekend. Hmm. pic.twitter.com/3tzxmdt44I — Frances Langum 🧶 #BidenHarris2020 (@bluegal) January 4, 2021

For your remarkable way of lying and leaving, um, VOTERS, out of your discussion of election results, you, Mark Levin, win this Crookie Award.