Watch Mark Levin Describe Election Outcome Without Mentioning 'Voters' Once

It's really a remarkable exercise in reality-avoidance.
By Frances Langum

Mark Levin is at it again. But this time listen for a mention of the "will of the people" or "the voter" in his description of the 2020 election results.

It's not there.

Mark Levin skates right over the 81 million Americans who voted for Biden as if we don't exist.

It's really a remarkable feat, to discuss election results without mentioning voters one time. Transcript via Media Matters:

MARK LEVIN: It's left to Congress. Despite what the media said on election night, their announcements didn't choose the president. Despite what the media said when electors were chosen by the states, that doesn't choose the president. What happens in terms of choosing the president is on January 6th when both chambers of Congress meet jointly and determine which electors to count and which ones matter. I understand it's a high hurdle, I understand that Congress has passed a statute - long time ago in the 1800s where it's a big hurdle for Republicans to get over because they don't control House and God forbid I hope they do control the Senate. But that doesn't mean you don't fight for the Constitution, and the country, and for a President of the United States who, in my view, was reelected - otherwise why would these Democrats do all the things that they have done? It was a strategic attack on the American people, the Constitution, and our electoral system. It's time for everybody to stand up and be heard.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

