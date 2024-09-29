Harris Campaign Had Some Magnificent Trump Trolling In AL Game

Nothing warms my liberal blogger’s heart like the kind of attack that will really rattle unfit candidate and felon, Donald Trump. Harris has two biggies in store.

For one, while Donald Trump is in his seat at the game, he will likely notice a plane flying over the game with a banner reading, “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate.” The 100,000 fans also attending can see it at the same time.

There will also be many fans watching on TV for what CNN describes as the “high stakes” Alabama-Georgia game. The Harris-Walz campaign has something for them, too: another great ad calling out Trump’s cowardice. You know that plenty of the viewers will come from Georgia, a swing state where Harris and Trump are virtually tied.

The ad shows video of footballers practicing and playing as an announcer says, “Winner never back down from any challenge. Champions know it’s any time, any place.” Then, over footage of Donald Trump missing an easy golf putt, the announcer says, "But losers - they whine and waffle and take their ball home.” That’s followed by audio clips from various news outlets about Trump refusing a second debate after having done “terribly” and gotten “triggered” by Harris in the first one.

“Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage,” Harris says near the end of the ad. “If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

It’s no surprise that CNN also reports narcissist and attention-whore Trump “has privately flirted with the idea of meeting Harris on the debate stage one more time.” Trump’s decision will probably be made the same way he makes all his important decisions. “The former president himself has said it could depend on his mood,” CNN said.

Great work by the Harris-Walz campaign!