Don Jr. Says He's 'Totally Vindicated' After Picking J.D. Vance As Dad's VP Nom

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, claimed "total" vindication after pushing his father to pick unpopular Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as the Republican vice presidential running mate.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted Donald Trump Jr.'s role in picking Vance as the Republican running mate.

"Don, it has been said that you were among those encouraging your father to choose J.D. Vance as his running mate," Bartiromo explained. "He did. Now he goes head-to-head [in a debate] against Tim Walz on Tuesday night."

"Listen, J.D. has been incredible," Donald Trump Jr. replied. "Every time I watch him, whether it's the Sunday morning shows, just dismantling the left on their home turf, I just feel totally vindicated in all of that decision."

"He's been absolutely outstanding," he continued. "J.D. is a guy of substance."

"He's a guy that's lived that American dream, coming out of Appalachia to become now the vice-presidential candidate for the Republican Party in the United States."

The former president's son called Walz "the exact opposite" of Vance.

"He lies about each and every thing," he said of Walz. "He makes every mistake in the book."

"His greatest accomplishment seems to be he's the guy that was able to put tampons in boys' bathrooms in schools, and the guy that let the main city of the state that he's supposedly the governor of burn to the ground without any confidence," Donald Trump Jr. added. "I mean, you couldn't really pick a greater dichotomy of individuals, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun to watch."

According to polls, Vance is one of the most unpopular running mates in U.S. history.