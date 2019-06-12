Chuck Todd Slams Democrats For Investigating Trump's Transgressions

Here's the burning question for media to get their head around: Is it more important to investigate the clear wrongdoing of this godforsaken "president" and his "administration" or should everything be viewed through the lens of public relations?

I wonder, was Chuck Todd so worried about Republicans muddled "messaging" when they were investigating the very bogus IRS "scandal," or the seven separate Benghazi investigations? No? I'm shocked, so shocked.

But right now, Chuck and his Gang of Three are very, very, very worried about all the investigations Democrats have been forced to open because of the utter craven malfeasance of the current occupant of the White House. As if it somehow their fault that the Trump crime syndicate is operating in plain view of everyone.

In Chuck Todd's eyes, everything is about PR. He starts by mocking the House Oversight Committee's contempt vote, even as he says he's not mocking it. DUH, Chuck, of course you are.

"I'm not trying to mock it," Todd said, mockingly. "I think they're serious allegations but there's a PR problem."

The only PR problem is a lazy Beltway media who doesn't seem to want to be bothered with the truth of a thing.

From there, we get former Senator Claire "Progressives Are Mean" McCaskill weighing in, before Republican-but-never-Trumper Charlie Sykes gets a whack. Rounding out the "views from Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois," Chicago reporter Rick Pearson jumps in with his opinion.

I don't need to quote them because they all nod in serious agreement with Chuck Todd. Yes, there is a PR problem. McCaskill helpfully leaps in to remind everyone that people are having trouble paying for insulin, forgawdsake, and could Dems just stay on task because you know those investigations aren't going to shake insulin from trees.

Oh, for the love of all things just and true, can someone explain to me how it is that this corrupt crime syndicate of a Trump administration gets a pass for everything it does because the "messaging" is muddled as a consequence of the sheer volume of transgressions they commit daily?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Toward the end of this Dem-bashery, McCaskill observes, "So we're losing. It is like a bed of nails. If you add one sharp object, it would hurt. A bed of nails, people are getting comfortable with it."

To which Oracle Chuck Todd answers, "Yeah. That's the problem. That's the story of Donald Trump's professional life, by the way. People get comfortable. Whether it is loan sh--, guys that are bankers, Republican party officials, you name it. Anyway, you're describing Donald Trump's success story in sort of one fell swoop there."

Sweet baby Jesus, Chuckles. Do you think perhaps your pearl-clutching over appearances has anything at all to do with why Trump gets to keep applying this sick formula for success? Maybe, just maybe, proper oversight into every single one of Trump's transgressions is a way to keep folks UNcomfortable.

If only there were some political commentators who could help clarify the message for viewers. If only.

Full transcript below: