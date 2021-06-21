2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Chuck Todd Slams GOP Strategist For 'Manufactured' Outrage On Critical Race Theory

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday disputed Republican strategist Brad Todd after he claimed that outrage over critical race theory is a grassroots uprising among parents.
By David

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday disputed Republican strategist Brad Todd after he claimed that outrage over critical race theory is a grassroots uprising among parents.

"You mention critical race theory," Brad Todd said. "This is a parent-led backlash at the grassroots level."

"It's manufactured," Chuck Todd interrupted. "And seems to sort have been lit. The fire was lit."

"I disagree," the GOP strategist argued. "I think it started because parents have had it with the education bureaucracy after COVID, they're fed up with it. They tend to trust Democrats when it comes to education funding but they trust Republicans on education accountability."

"I think what the backlash you're seeing on critical race theory in schools is another example of parents trying to hold educators accountable," he added.

But Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher countered by calling critical race theory a "tool" of Republican ideologues.

"It's coordinated, it's aggressive, it's intentional," Belcher explained. "This is part of the tribalism play. The critical race theory is yet another tool in the racial tribal boogeyman's toolbox to drive and inflame tribalism, which Republicans think helps them in elections."

"This is Trump 2.0, this is a continuation of this," he pointed out. "Critical race theory is sort of an arcane sort of ideal. Why is it front and center right now? The same reason that Mitch McConnell attacked Stacey Abrams when she came out for the voting bill. It is racial, it is tribalism. We've seen it grow under Trump and this is part and partial of it and they think this helps ignites their base."

Belcher concluded: "This is not grassroots and, Brad, you know this is organized and is being paid for."

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team