Crookie Good Guy Of The Year: Adam Schiff

Thank you Adam Schiff for serving the Constitution and all of us.
By Frances Langum
2 weeks ago by Frances Langum
2019 was quite a year for Adam Schiff. Crooks and Liars has SIXTY 2019 videos of Adam Schiff being calm and determined against the corruption and insanity of the Trump administration. Here's a couple highlights.

Above: From December 10, Rep. Adam Schiff notes that waiting for more evidence simply allows Trump to cheat "one more time."

And here's Adam Schiff skillfully flattening Andrew McCarthy, Fox Trump toady, back in June:

28 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Adam Schiff skillfully flattening Trump's argument that the whistleblower is a "political hack":

12 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Finally, the speech that will be in the history books. The House Intel Committee adjourns with this speech, November 21, 2019:

4 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Thanks for everything, Representative Adam Schiff.

crookie_awards_2019_good_guys.jpg


